Man dies in wreck that closes LA 6 east of Robeline

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches man died in a three-vehicle wreck that forced the closure of part of Louisiana Highway 6.
Mack Calhoun, 90, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday east of Robeline, according to Louisiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation indicates Calhoun was driving a 2019 Dodge pickup west on LA 6 when he lost control of the truck and it crossed into the oncoming lane.
The driver of an eastbound 2016 Freightliner steered right in an attempt to avoid the collision, but the pickup struck the trailer’s left rear tires, Master Trooper Daniel “Scott” Moreau said.
Calhoun’s truck continued west in the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the another 2016 Freightliner.
Calhoun, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
And the driver of the second big rig was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The wreck prompted the temporary closure of LA 6, forcing drivers to detour via Johnnie Floyd Loop.
“Expect delays if you are traveling through the area,” the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office advised.
Responding to the wreck along with Louisiana state troopers were Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies and personnel from Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7.
The crash remains under investigation.
Investigators are awaiting results of routine toxicology tests, LSP reports.
Troop E has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 38 fatalities this year.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.