Waskom to hold 15th National Night Out at fire station

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) — The East Texas city of Waskom will hold its 15th National Night Out from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at its Central Fire Station on U.S. Highway 80.
About 28 organizations, businesses, churches and schools have committed to setting up booths and sharing information during the gathering hosted by its fire and police departments, the city says.
Among them are:
- Waskom Boys and Girls Club
- Waskom Municipal Court
- Crossroads Baptist Church's senior group
- Order of Eastern Star
- Eastex Telephone Co-op
- Ed's Automotive
- Faith Independent Baptist Church
- First Assembly of God Church
- First Baptist Church
- Five Star Buildings
- Friends of the Waskom Library
- Harrison County Historical Commission
- H&R Auto Parts
- Hamiter's Chevron and Burger King
- LaTex
- Texas Travel Information Center
- T.C. Lindsey & Co.
- United Help of Waskom
- Vera Bank
- Waskom Chamber of Commerce
- Waskom First United Methodist Church
- Waskom ISD
- Waskom Lions Club
- Waskom Study Club
Free hot dogs and beverages will be provided by the Waskom fire and police departments.
