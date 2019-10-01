St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of possible police impersonator

ST CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) -The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible police impersonator after an incident Sunday night.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says Sunday night just before midnight, deputies received a complaint from a female motorist who reported she was pulled over on I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 215 in St. Charles Parish.
During the investigation, it was learned that a black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, using red and blue emergency lights, pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 10 for speeding. The complainant described the driver as being a white male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10” tall, approximately 200 lbs, with brown shaved hair on the sides, no facial hair, and was dressed in a police style uniform with a police style utility belt.
The uniform was described as being royal blue in colored with a star shaped badge, and a blue baseball cap. The complainant did not see any other markings on the uniform, but did notice a large Chinese symbol tattooed on the alleged officer’s neck.
The complainant advised that the alleged officer had removed her from her vehicle, claiming that he smelled marijuana and was going to search her vehicle and her person for drugs.
After questioning the alleged officer about his inappropriate technique for the search he was performing on her, the complainant advised that the officer returned to his vehicle and drove away.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.