September 2019 now hottest September in Shreveport in 145 years!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you thought September was unusually hot this year, you are correct. The final numbers are in and September 2019 now ranks as the hottest September on record in Shreveport since official weather records began in 1874.
With an average temperature of 83.7 degrees, September 2019 finished almost half a degree above the old record of 83.3 degrees set in September of 2005.
September 2019 also tied 1939 with a record number of days at or above 90. 28 of the 30 days this month hit that mark.
And with 7 days at or above 100, September 2019 now sits at #2 on that list along with 2005 and 1947. We fell just 1 day short of tying the record of 8 days set in 1980.
