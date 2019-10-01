Record heat for now then relief on its way

In the tropics, Lorenzo is making its way to the north Atlantic. It will soon be weakening as well. Meanwhile, we have two other areas we are watching for potential development. The first in the Caribbean has a 10% chance of development in the next few days. This is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico. We will keep our eyes on this area. The second area is east of the Bahamas and have a 10% chance of development as it moves to the Atlantic.