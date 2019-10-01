National Night Out block parties in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Following are the times and locations of registered National Night Out parties planned Oct. 1 in Texarkana, Texas.
- Spring Lake Park #3, 4107 Columbia: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Forest Point Apartments/The Commons, 2605 Kennedy: 7-8 p.m.
- Bella Vista Independent Senior Living clubhouse: 5-8 p.m.
- DeSoto Circle and Canadian: 6-9:30 p.m.
- Town North Apartments, 4624 Elizabeth: 6-8 p.m.
- Collins Senior Center, 3000 Texas Blvd.: 6-8 p.m.
- 5809 Winchester: 6-8 p.m.
- 10 Potomac Place: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- 1 Lambeth Place: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Texas A&M-Texarkana, Bringle Lake Village: 6-8 p.m.
- Bell Park: 5-8 p.m.
- 7005 Shadow Brooke: 4-8 p.m.
- 3004 Kevin: 7-8:30 p.m.
- Hopewell Temple CME, 3320 S. Lake Drive: 6-8:30 p.m.
- 21 Woodcliff Drive: 5-8 p.m.
- River Crossing Apartments, 1023 College Drive: 6-8 p.m.
- Pecan Ridge Apartments community room, 2215 W. 15th St.: 5-7 p.m.
“Together, we intend to send a strong message to criminals that our neighborhoods are organized and will not tolerate illegal activities,” says a statement from the Police Department.
“We ask that everyone turn on their porch light, lock their doors and spend time outside visiting with their neighbors.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.