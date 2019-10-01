National Night Out block parties in Texarkana, Ark.

16 gatherings are planned, some with stated hours

Block parties are planned Oct. 1 in observance of National Night Out. (Source: Stock photo)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 30, 2019 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:24 PM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Sixteen National Night Out block parties are scheduled in Texarkana, Ark., the Police Department reports.

The locations and hours (when provided) are:

  1. 6605 Country Hills: 6-8 p.m.
  2. 6404 Northern Hills Drive: 6-8 p.m.
  3. 22 Suger Ridge Lane: starts at 6:30 p.m.
  4. 6000 Summerwood
  5. Opportunities, 600 E. 43rd St.: 5-7 p.m.
  6. 2220 Pineview
  7. 3700 Porter St.
  8. 3507 Circleview
  9. Sandflat Center: starts at 6 p.m.
  10. Arbor Point Apartments, 600 N. Oats St.
  11. Tower of Power, 1500 Kline: 5-7 p.m.
  12. 2119 Washington St.
  13. Jamison Center of Kindness, 1101 Couch
  14. Smith Keys, 3302 Washington: 5-6:30 p.m.
  15. 2908 Forest Ave.
  16. Preston Circle

(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

