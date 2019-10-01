National Night Out block parties in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Sixteen National Night Out block parties are scheduled in Texarkana, Ark., the Police Department reports.
The locations and hours (when provided) are:
- 6605 Country Hills: 6-8 p.m.
- 6404 Northern Hills Drive: 6-8 p.m.
- 22 Suger Ridge Lane: starts at 6:30 p.m.
- 6000 Summerwood
- Opportunities, 600 E. 43rd St.: 5-7 p.m.
- 2220 Pineview
- 3700 Porter St.
- 3507 Circleview
- Sandflat Center: starts at 6 p.m.
- Arbor Point Apartments, 600 N. Oats St.
- Tower of Power, 1500 Kline: 5-7 p.m.
- 2119 Washington St.
- Jamison Center of Kindness, 1101 Couch
- Smith Keys, 3302 Washington: 5-6:30 p.m.
- 2908 Forest Ave.
- Preston Circle
(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)
