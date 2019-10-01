National Night Out block parties in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Following are National Night Out block parties scheduled Tuesday in Shreveport. They are listed by police district:
District 1
- Southern University
- 2953 Nettie St.
- 1915 Michoud St.
District 2
4100 block of Apache Trail
District 3
C.C. Antoine Park, 1800 Milam St.
District 4
- 2800 block of Elm Street
- 751 Wilkinson St.
District 5
- 2600 block of East Cavett Drive
- 439 Forest Ave.
- 732 Ontario
- 2800 block of Bolch Street
- 1020 Gayle St.
- West Cavett Drive between Acklen and Camilla
- 3300 block of Wheless Avenue
- Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave.
- Towne Oaks (55 or older community), 5910 Roma Drive
- 600 block of Hoover Drive
- 630 Stephenson St.
- 365 Leo Ave.
- 140 Adger St.
- 1200 block of Georgia Street
- 310 Americana Drive
- Galilee’s Stewart Belle Stadium, Dove Street at Sycamore Avenue
- 600 East Southfield Road
- 503 and 509 Elmwood St. (driveway and front yard)
- 2900 West Cavett Drive
- 165 Chelsea Drive
- 2600 block of East Cavett Drive
District 6
- Brighton Court
- Booker T. Washington Nursing Home parking lot
- Cortana Circle cul-de-sac
- 927 Ontario St.
- Apple Tree clubhouse
- 400 block of Brighton Court
- 431 Hidden Oaks Circle
- 7800-8100 Aaron Place
- 11142 Parkside Drive
- 112 Fountainbleu Drive
- 1968 Bridgewater Ave.
- St Mary Evergreen Baptist Church, 400 E. 85th St.
- 7700 Gibson Circle
District 7
- Villa Del Lago Apartments
- Union Masonic Temple, 5632 Hearne Ave.
- Bilberry Community Center
- 2400 Stonewall St.
- Bilberry Park
District 8
- 4209 Joe Louis St.
- Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood Ave.
- 3941 Miles St.
- 843 Stephenson St.
- Chris Hays Community Center, 4300 Illinois St.
- Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church
- 3700 Baxter St.
- 6900 Broadway Ave.
District 9
- Sagewood Drive at Basilwood Street
- 4100 block of Santa Monica Court
- 6041 Land-O-Trees St.
- Galaxy Lane (dead-end on north end)
- 5603 Mirador Circle
- 6309 Frondosa Drive
- 6109 Doncaster Drive
- 4153 Pines Road
District 10
- 1500 Grigsby St.
- 1706 Hollywood Ave.
District 11
- 4122 Wallace St.
- 7340 Union Ave.
- 416 W. 69th St.
- 100 block of North Greenbrook Loop
District 12
- 9817 Tynneside Way
- 7200 block of Moselle Drive
- 3900 block of Bordeaux Drive
- 1215 Captain Shreve Drive
- Brushy Bayou
District 13
- Government Plaza, in front of building at 505 Travis St.
- Remington College parking lot, 2106 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- 2400 Coburn Lane
- Royal Circle
- 3436 Driftwood Drive
(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
