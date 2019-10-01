National Night Out block parties in Shreveport

Almost 80 gatherings are planned

By KSLA Digital Team | September 30, 2019 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Following are National Night Out block parties scheduled Tuesday in Shreveport. They are listed by police district:

District 1

  • Southern University
  • 2953 Nettie St.
  • 1915 Michoud St.

District 2

4100 block of Apache Trail

District 3

C.C. Antoine Park, 1800 Milam St.

District 4

  • 2800 block of Elm Street
  • 751 Wilkinson St.

District 5

  • 2600 block of East Cavett Drive
  • 439 Forest Ave.
  • 732 Ontario
  • 2800 block of Bolch Street
  • 1020 Gayle St.
  • West Cavett Drive between Acklen and Camilla
  • 3300 block of Wheless Avenue
  • Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave.
  • Towne Oaks (55 or older community), 5910 Roma Drive
  • 600 block of Hoover Drive
  • 630 Stephenson St.
  • 365 Leo Ave.
  • 140 Adger St.
  • 1200 block of Georgia Street
  • 310 Americana Drive
  • Galilee’s Stewart Belle Stadium, Dove Street at Sycamore Avenue
  • 600 East Southfield Road
  • 503 and 509 Elmwood St. (driveway and front yard)
  • 2900 West Cavett Drive
  • 165 Chelsea Drive
  • 2600 block of East Cavett Drive

District 6

  • Brighton Court
  • Booker T. Washington Nursing Home parking lot
  • Cortana Circle cul-de-sac
  • 927 Ontario St.
  • Apple Tree clubhouse
  • 400 block of Brighton Court
  • 431 Hidden Oaks Circle
  • 7800-8100 Aaron Place
  • 11142 Parkside Drive
  • 112 Fountainbleu Drive
  • 1968 Bridgewater Ave.
  • St Mary Evergreen Baptist Church, 400 E. 85th St.
  • 7700 Gibson Circle

District 7

  • Villa Del Lago Apartments
  • Union Masonic Temple, 5632 Hearne Ave.
  • Bilberry Community Center
  • 2400 Stonewall St.
  • Bilberry Park

District 8

  • 4209 Joe Louis St.
  • Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood Ave.
  • 3941 Miles St.
  • 843 Stephenson St.
  • Chris Hays Community Center, 4300 Illinois St.
  • Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church
  • 3700 Baxter St.
  • 6900 Broadway Ave.

District 9

  • Sagewood Drive at Basilwood Street
  • 4100 block of Santa Monica Court
  • 6041 Land-O-Trees St.
  • Galaxy Lane (dead-end on north end)
  • 5603 Mirador Circle
  • 6309 Frondosa Drive
  • 6109 Doncaster Drive
  • 4153 Pines Road

District 10

  • 1500 Grigsby St.
  • 1706 Hollywood Ave.

District 11

  • 4122 Wallace St.
  • 7340 Union Ave.
  • 416 W. 69th St.
  • 100 block of North Greenbrook Loop

District 12

  • 9817 Tynneside Way
  • 7200 block of Moselle Drive
  • 3900 block of Bordeaux Drive
  • 1215 Captain Shreve Drive
  • Brushy Bayou

District 13

  • Government Plaza, in front of building at 505 Travis St.
  • Remington College parking lot, 2106 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
  • 2400 Coburn Lane
  • Royal Circle
  • 3436 Driftwood Drive

