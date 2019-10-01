MLB announces start times for division series games through Saturday

Major League Baseball announced the start times for Division Series games through Saturday, October 5th. TBS will exclusively televise all National League Postseason games, while FS1 or MLB Network will exclusively cover all American League Division Series games.
The 2019 Postseason will begin on Tuesday night on TBS when the Washington Nationals will host the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Game presented by Hankook Tire. First pitch at Nationals Park is slated for 7:08 p.m. On Wednesday, the Oakland Athletics will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Game presented by Hankook Tire on ESPN, with first pitch at the Oakland Coliseum set for 7:09 p.m.
The NL Division Series presented by Utz will begin on Thursday with the Atlanta Braves hosting the St. Louis Cardinals at either 6:02 or 7:02 p.m. at SunTrust Park on TBS. Then the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet either the Nationals or the Brewers at Dodger Stadium at either 9:37 or 10:37 p.m. In addition to a pair of NLDS Game Twos, Friday will feature the opening games of the AL Division Series presented by Doosan with the Houston Astros hosting either the A’s or the Rays on FS1 at 1:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. The ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins will open at Yankee Stadium at 6:07 p.m. on MLB Network. See the accompanying table for the times of all Division Series games through Saturday, October 5th.
The 2019 Postseason schedule can be viewed at MLB.com/postseason. All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS and FOX will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay-TV provider. The AL Wild Card Game will also be available via the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2019 MLB Postseason games, including the Wild Card Games.
