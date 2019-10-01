Man convicted of manslaughter for killing friend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man faces up to 40 years in prison at hard labor.
Bryan Scott Gibson II is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28 in Caddo District Court.
The 37-year-old was convicted of manslaughter Monday for killing a man last year in his home in the 100 block of Southfield Road.
At trial, Gibson pleaded self-defense over retrieving a handgun from a tenant living in a backyard apartment and fatally shooting 59-year-old Larry Davis following a dispute, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
Davis was described as a combat veteran and Gibson’s best friend. Davis also had been convicted of murder in Texas and was suspected of being a member of the Aryan Brotherhood.
The motive for the dispute remains unclear, the prosecutor’s office says, but evidence presented at trial suggested that Davis had accused Gibson of taking his pain medication.
And Gibson reportedly claimed that Davis was angry that the tenant of the backyard apartment had called police earlier that day and accused Davis of stealing his handgun.
In a 911 call, Gibson claimed Davis had struck him in the head with a walking cane.
The district attorney’s office says Gibson had painted swastikas, a pentagram and a Confederate flag on the wall of his Southfield Road residence.
Gibson originally was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
The six-man, six-woman sequestered jury voted 11-1 to convict him of manslaughter.
