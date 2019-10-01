Louisiana man dies when his big rig runs off the road

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana man died when his big rig ran off the highway in Natchitoches Parish, authorities report.
Killed in the wreck on U.S. Highway 71 north of Campti was 59-year-old Michael G. Routon, of the LaSalle Parish town of Olla, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers were summoned to the crash scene about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Also responding were Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies and personnel with Natchitoches Parish Fire District 9 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS.
Preliminary investigation shows Routon was driving a 2005 Peterbilt north on U.S. 71 when he lost control of the 18-wheeler, Master Trooper Daniel “Scott” Moreau reported.
The tractor-trailer ran off the road, struck a ditch embankment then collided with several trees and overturned.
Routon, who was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The results of routine toxicology tests are pending, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police Troop E has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 37 fatalities this year.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.