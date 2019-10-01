La. Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fatal fire

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to piece together the circumstances that left one woman dead following a house fire.
Firefighters with Natchitoches Fire District #4 got the call 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 to a mobile home fire in the 7400 block of Highway 478 in Provencal.
Crews found the body of an elderly woman inside. They believe it is the 81-year-old homeowner; however, the body has not been officially identified.
From the preliminary investigation, SFM deputies determined the fire began on the front porch of the home.
They do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.
Investigators learned that the victim was a smoker and that she lit and discarded her cigarettes while sitting on the front porch, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The home was also filled with an “excessive amount of combustible objects” some near the doorways. Deputies were also told, the resident also often lit candles around those objects.
