Heat wave rolls on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday morning! We continue to track very hot temperatures for this time of year across the ArkLaTex. So hot in fact that we could possibly see some record highs either tied or broken during the middle of the week. Later in the week we could potentially see some much needed showers across the ArkLaTex, but high temperatures should remain into the 90s until the weekend. In the long range we are watching for our first real cold front of the fall season that would roll through the region on Monday.
In the meantime, your Tuesday is shaping up to be hot once again across the ArkLaTex. Even though the all time record for today of 99 should be safe, high temperatures will once again reach into the mid 90s during the afternoon. Like yesterday little to no rain is possible during the afternoon hours so the region will continue to bake.
Later in the week expect the heat to be sticking around, but mother nature could give us some much needed rain. In particular, on Thursday night into Friday showers will be possible across the ArkLaTex. This will be associated with a weak cold front that for the most part won’t have a huge impact on our temperatures. That major change won’t come until Monday where we are watching a strong front that will sweeping through the south bringing major changes.
The meantime just get ready for another very hot day across the ArkLaTex as summer still does not know when to quit!
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
