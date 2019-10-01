Heat wave rolls on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday morning! We continue to track very hot temperatures for this time of year across the ArkLaTex. So hot in fact that we could possibly see some record highs either tied or broken during the middle of the week. Later in the week we could potentially see some much needed showers across the ArkLaTex, but high temperatures should remain into the 90s until the weekend. In the long range we are watching for our first real cold front of the fall season that would roll through the region on Monday.