It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: the first fall cold front! Models are in agreement that we could see our first real cold front early next week, but first we have to deal with more heat and a weak cold front.
The upper level ridge of high pressure that is giving us near record heat for October begins to flatten out this Thursday due to a WEAK cold front. This first front will increase our rain chances for Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will only back down into the low 90s.
The second cold front arrives possibly late Sunday into Monday morning respectfully earning its title as it brings high temperatures near October’s average in the low 80s. Exact timing and temperatures will continue to be ironed out as we get closer to next week.
Another added benefit to note will be how fall-like it’ll ‘feel’ in terms of humidity. The air behind this front will be cooler and drier from the north and add much needed relief from the Gulf of Mexico humidity!
Another added benefit to note will be how fall-like it'll 'feel' in terms of humidity. The air behind this front will be cooler and drier from the north and add much needed relief from the Gulf of Mexico humidity!
