First Fall Cold Front?

First Fall Cold Front?
Monday's cold front bringing more typical fall like weather to the ArkLaTex (Source: Source:KSLA.com)
By Jessica Moore | October 1, 2019 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 2:26 PM

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: the first fall cold front! Models are in agreement that we could see our first real cold front early next week, but first we have to deal with more heat and a weak cold front.

Late week cold front brings temperatures back in the low 90s.
Late week cold front brings temperatures back in the low 90s. (Source: KSLA.com)

The upper level ridge of high pressure that is giving us near record heat for October begins to flatten out this Thursday due to a WEAK cold front. This first front will increase our rain chances for Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will only back down into the low 90s.

Monday's cold front bringing more typical fall like weather to the ArkLaTex
Monday's cold front bringing more typical fall like weather to the ArkLaTex (Source: Source:KSLA.com)
Temperatures should drop near average next week amid cold front.
Temperatures should drop near average next week amid cold front. (Source: ksla.com)

The second cold front arrives possibly late Sunday into Monday morning respectfully earning its title as it brings high temperatures near October’s average in the low 80s. Exact timing and temperatures will continue to be ironed out as we get closer to next week.

Drier air moves in and kicks out the humidity this weekend and early next work week.
Drier air moves in and kicks out the humidity this weekend and early next work week. (Source: Source:ksla.com)

Another added benefit to note will be how fall-like it’ll ‘feel’ in terms of humidity. The air behind this front will be cooler and drier from the north and add much needed relief from the Gulf of Mexico humidity!

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the heat ahead and will give you the First Alert to when ‘cooler’ weather can be expected. Here’s how you can keep up with the latest forecast:

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.