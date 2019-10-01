Exhibit highlights paintings of local stroke survivors

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - May 23, 2017, is a date that forever changed the life of Shreveport native Shelia Plater.
“The left side of my mouth drooped immediately,” Plater said. “It felt as if someone had a fishhook or string pulling my lip.”
Just after arriving for work in the morning at University Health Hospital — now Oschner-LSU — Plater, a registered nurse, suffered a stroke.
“I couldn’t think, I was confused and all I could remember was the phrase we had been teaching in the hospital: B.E. F.A.S.T.,” she said.
B.E. F.A.S.T. is an acronym representing some of the warning signs and tips someone is suffering a stroke:
- Balance
- Eyes
- Face
- Arms
- Speech
- Time
“I didn’t see it coming, I just didn’t see it because I didn’t have blood pressure problems,” Plater said. “We went straight to the emergency room, where they ran me through a battery of tests.”
Years after her stroke, Shelia and 38 other local stroke survivors have painted their experience for the public, in a new exhibit aptly titled ‘Strokes For Stroke.’ This is the exhibit’s inaugural year.
“There are paintings that are extremely professional,” she said. “You have people who have never painted before.”
‘Strokes for Stroke’ is a program created by The Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski Foundation and through art therapy, shines a light on the strength and resilience stroke survivors present.
Bakowski suffered a stroke himself.
“He thought this would be a good therapy for people with strokes and I agree,” she said.
Plater painted a portrait of a butterfly sitting on a fly, a thought-provoking and visceral image for her.
“This painting reminds me of the outdoors where there’s peace,” she said. “It means I made it out of a dark spot, the green represents abundant life...I’m ready to move forward.”
Plater wants those who experience the exhibit to understand that, despite suffering a stroke, these painters still have so much to offer society.
“Their loved one, their friend, their partner, or whomever, is still viable,” she said. “They have feelings, desires and concerns.”
Below are the dates for the ‘Stroke For Stroke’ exhibit, as it travels across Northwest Louisiana:
- October 1 - November 30, 2019: East Bank Gallery, Bossier City
- October 11 - Opening Reception: 6 p.m., East Bank Gallery, Bossier City
- December 1-30: Willis Knighton Rehab Center
- January 1-27, 2020: Minden Medical Center
- February 1-29: Shreveport Convention Center
- March 1-31: Christus
- June 1-30: Capital One Lobby
- July 1-31: Willis Knighton Pierremont
- August 1-31: Red River, PHU
If you suffered a stroke and want to get involved in this program, contact Jill Lucero with the American Heart Association at Jill.Lucero@heart.org
