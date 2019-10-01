Body found in vacant lot in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after the discovery of a body on Tuesday morning.
Crews got the call just before 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of Hanna Street and Jones Mabry Road. That’s in the Cooper Road area of Shreveport.
According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, the body is of a young black man, possibly in his 20s, and was found in a wooded area.
No word on the cause of death at this time. The Caddo Parish Coroner is on scene.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
