Body found in vacant lot in north Shreveport
By KSLA Digital Team | October 1, 2019 at 8:47 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 12:36 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after the discovery of a body on Tuesday morning.

Crews got the call just before 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of Hanna Street and Jones Mabry Road. That’s in the Cooper Road area of Shreveport.

According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, the body is of a young black man, possibly in his 20s, and was found in a wooded area.

No word on the cause of death at this time. The Caddo Parish Coroner is on scene.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

