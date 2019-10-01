Authorities release name of woman who died in fire

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in a mobile home fire over the weekend in Natchitoches Parish.
Natchitoches Parish Deputy Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton pronounced 81-year-old Paralee J. Bilberry, of Vowells Mill, dead at the scene from apparent smoke inhalation, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
A homegoing celebration for Bilberry will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church on Louisiana Highway 478 in Vowells Mill, an unincorporated community about 15 miles southwest of the city of Natchitoches.
Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery near the church. Arrangements are being handled through Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home in Natchitoches.
The fire happened about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the 7400 block of LA 478 in Vowells Mill.
The person who called 911 to report the fire told the call taker that they believed their elderly aunt was in the residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4 firefighters found Bilberry’s body in a hallway between the rear door and living room area after the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire district and the Louisiana fire marshal’s office.
