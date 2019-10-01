Authorities release name of woman who died in fire

Paralee J. Bilberry, 81, is the woman who died in a fire about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 28 in her mobile home in the 7400 block of Louisiana Highway 478 in the Natchitoches Parish community of Vowells Mill, authorities say. Her homegoing celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church on LA 478 in Vowells Mill. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)