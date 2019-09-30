Wreck closes eastbound I-20 in Bossier City

UPDATE: Eastbound Interstate 20 has been reopened.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Part of eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City is closed.
There’s been a wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler near the Interstate 220 off ramp, an LaDOTD traffic camera shows.
Traffic in the area already was congested due to a stalled vehicle.
Now, as a result of this accident, eastbound motorists are being detoured off I-20.
Eastbound motorists can use I-220 and U.S. Highway 80.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
