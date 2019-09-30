Wreck closes eastbound I-20 in Bossier City

Traffic in the area already was congested due to a stalled vehicle

By KSLA Digital Team | September 30, 2019 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 7:35 PM

UPDATE: Eastbound Interstate 20 has been reopened.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Part of eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City is closed.

There’s been a wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler near the Interstate 220 off ramp, an LaDOTD traffic camera shows.

Now, as a result of this accident, eastbound motorists are being detoured off I-20.

Eastbound motorists can use I-220 and U.S. Highway 80.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

