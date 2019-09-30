Woman shot at while driving in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with Shreveport police are investigating after a shots fired call on early Monday morning.
The call came in just before 1 a.m. to the 7000 block of Wyngate Boulevard. That’s near Woodlawn High School.
Police say that a woman was traveling southbound when shots rang out. She was not hit by gunfire but did leave the roadway, hitting a parked car.
Crime scene investigators were able to find multiple shell casings along Wyngate Boulevard.
Police do not have any description of the possible shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.