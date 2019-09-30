Woman dies in mobile home fire

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person died in a mobile home fire in Natchitoches Parish.
It happened Saturday night in the village of Provencal, the Louisiana fire marshal’s office reports.
Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4 firefighters responded to the call to the 7400 block of Louisiana Highway 478 about 10:45 p.m.
The body of an elderly woman was discovered in the residence, authorities say.
Now the fire is being investigated by deputies with the state fire marshal’s office.
