Texarkana authorities take suspect into custody, without incident

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody, without incident.
Someone saw his photograph on social media, identified him and called police.
He was apprehended on South 8th Street.
Previous story
Authorities in Texarkana have named the man they are actively searching for Monday morning. Crews are searching near William Karrh Memorial Park for Lucas Scott Lawson.
Officers were called around 1 a.m. to check on a man found near the park.
Upon making contact with the man, officers noticed that he was armed. He then fled into the woods near the park.
Police were able to determine that the man may have slept in the wooded area before making contact with the police.
A drone is being used in the search.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
