Shreveport police public information officer reinstated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police officer is back on the job, after being placed on leave. In an email, Chief Ben Raymond confirmed that Cpl. Marcus Hines was back at work on Friday, Sept. 27.
Raymond did say that Hines did violate an administrative policy with the Shreveport Police Department but was not found guilty of any criminal wrongdoing, following an investigation.
“He and I both look forward to getting back to business,” Raymond said in an email.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.