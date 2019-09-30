SFD on scene of South Highland fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire at a duplex on Monday morning.
Crews got the call just before 4:15 a.m. to the 800 block of Ratcliff Street. That’s just off of Line Avenue. Upon arrival, crews saw flames shooting from the front and side of the building.
Two people were inside and were able to leave safely, according to SFD.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The building suffered smoke damage throughout.
No word on the cause of the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.