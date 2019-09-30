Sam Houston Elementary School opens new outdoor science center

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - East Texas students will get a chance for hands-on learning in the Marshall Independent School District.
Earlier in September, Sam Houston Elementary School opened up its first outdoor science center for students.
“We were able to bring about 25 kids out that day just for that activity alone, and to see them be able to experience the different activities that were at the different stations was excellent and really gratifying,” said Principal Jerry Hancock.
Hancock says after they added onto the school a few years ago, they were left with a large space. They spent two years trying to figure out what to do with it.
It wasn’t until last year that he reached out to kindergarten teacher Kay Lynn Sumner who suggested turning that space into an outdoor science center.
“To see the kids come and experience the different stations, it just does my heart good,” Sumner said. Every day I get to walk past this science area, and there are always students out here working with their teachers and it just makes me smile every day."
A donor from the community covered the cost of the entire outdoor science center. Hancock says they have come up with an online calendar that will allow teachers the opportunity to sign up and use this new space.
He adds this is another way for students to learn outside the classroom.
“It allows us to give students an experience where they’re not just sitting and looking in a book or listening to someone recite what they need to remember — but when you put your hands on something it’s a lot easier for us to remember,” he said.
Along with the science center, Sam Houston Elementary also opened up new maker spaces and the school now has a robotics and broadcasting club for students this school year.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.