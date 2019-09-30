Police seek help finding missing woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.
Cristal Lee Cowan, 29, “... suffers from mental illness and was last seen in the Highland neighborhood,” according to a post late Friday night on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
One of Cowan’s family members reported her as missing Sept. 19.
The family member told authorities that she had last spoken with Cowan in January.
Cowan stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the notice about her disappearance.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Cowan to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and select option 3.
