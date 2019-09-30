Police seek help finding missing woman

She “... suffers from mental illness and was last seen in the Highland neighborhood”

By KSLA Digital Team | September 29, 2019 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 10:42 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Cristal Lee Cowan, 29, “... suffers from mental illness and was last seen in the Highland neighborhood,” according to a post late Friday night on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

One of Cowan’s family members reported her as missing Sept. 19.

The family member told authorities that she had last spoken with Cowan in January.

Cowan stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the notice about her disappearance.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Cowan to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and select option 3.

