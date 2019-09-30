National Night Out Oct. 1 in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to party in Bossier Parish! Twenty-three neighborhoods and communities will host block parties as part of Bossier Parish National Night Out Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The events will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston and Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out and about meeting residents.
Posse members, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, K-9 team, mounted patrol and parish firefighters and EMTs, will also be out fingerprinting children.
Here are the 23 planned events:
Plain Dealing Area
Fire District #5 Training Center 605 Kilgore Rd. 6 – 9 p.m.
Oak Hill Baptist Church 320 Hamiter Road 5 – 6:30 p.m.
Benton Area
Kingston Plantation Open Field in Subdivision 6 – 9 p.m.
River Ridge 113 Country Club Drive 6 – 8:30 p.m.
River Walk 30 River Walk 5 – 8 p.m.
Rosedale Place Trinity Drive (clubhouse) 6 – 9 p.m.
Willow Lake Adult Community Community Center 6 – 8:30 p.m.
The Crossing at Wemple At the Pond 6 – 8 p.m.
River Bluff Bevly Lake Dr. & N. Beach Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.
Cypress Point Landing 108 Cypress Point Lane 6 – 8 p.m.
Woodlake North Boat launch parking lot 6 – 9 p.m.
Woodlake South 4804 Caroline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.
Legacy Subdivision Park 6 – 9 p.m.
Haughton Area
Bellevue Road 4191 Bellevue Rd. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Dogwood South 304 Blue Fox Cir. 6 – 9 p.m.
Dogwood Park Clubhouse 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Sterling Ranch Estates #5 Sterling Ranch Road North 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Haughton Joe Delaney Park 5 – 7 p.m.
Forest Hills Forest Hills Blvd. & Sunrise Point 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Creekside Children’s Park 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
South Bossier Area
The Lakes at Cottonwood 234 Stillwater 6 – 8 p.m.
Bossier City
Heritage Manor 2575 Airline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.
Garden Courts 4405 Airline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.
