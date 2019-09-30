National Night Out Oct. 1 in Bossier Parish

National Night Out Oct. 1 in Bossier Parish
October 1 is Bossier Parish's Night to Unite (Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office (Facebook))
By Danielle Scruggs | September 30, 2019 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 4:04 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to party in Bossier Parish! Twenty-three neighborhoods and communities will host block parties as part of Bossier Parish National Night Out Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The events will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston and Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out and about meeting residents.

Posse members, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, K-9 team, mounted patrol and parish firefighters and EMTs, will also be out fingerprinting children.

Here are the 23 planned events:

Plain Dealing Area

Fire District #5 Training Center 605 Kilgore Rd. 6 – 9 p.m.

Oak Hill Baptist Church 320 Hamiter Road 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Benton Area

Kingston Plantation Open Field in Subdivision 6 – 9 p.m.

River Ridge 113 Country Club Drive 6 – 8:30 p.m.

River Walk 30 River Walk 5 – 8 p.m.

Rosedale Place Trinity Drive (clubhouse) 6 – 9 p.m.

Willow Lake Adult Community Community Center 6 – 8:30 p.m.

The Crossing at Wemple At the Pond 6 – 8 p.m.

River Bluff Bevly Lake Dr. & N. Beach Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

Cypress Point Landing 108 Cypress Point Lane 6 – 8 p.m.

Woodlake North Boat launch parking lot 6 – 9 p.m.

Woodlake South 4804 Caroline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

Legacy Subdivision Park 6 – 9 p.m.

Haughton Area

Bellevue Road 4191 Bellevue Rd. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Dogwood South 304 Blue Fox Cir. 6 – 9 p.m.

Dogwood Park Clubhouse 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Sterling Ranch Estates #5 Sterling Ranch Road North 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Haughton Joe Delaney Park 5 – 7 p.m.

Forest Hills Forest Hills Blvd. & Sunrise Point 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Creekside Children’s Park 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

South Bossier Area

The Lakes at Cottonwood 234 Stillwater 6 – 8 p.m.

Bossier City

Heritage Manor 2575 Airline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

Garden Courts 4405 Airline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

It's Time to Party in Bossier Parish...National Night Out Style! Twenty-three neighborhoods and communities throughout...

Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.