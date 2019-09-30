Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Utah State Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday to preview LSU vs Utah State.
The No. 5 Tigers are coming off of a bye week after beating the Vanderbilt Commodores 66-38 in Nashville.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow became the first Tiger signal-caller in school history to throw for 350 yards or more in three straight games. His 357 yards passing by halftime against Vandy was also the most in LSU history.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had 10 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns against the Commodores. He is just the third Tiger receiver to score at least four touchdowns in a game to go along with 229 receiving yards. Those 229 yards receiving were good enough for fourth-most in LSU history.
Utah State is 3-1 this season with wins against Stony Brook (62-7), San Diego State (23-17) and Colorado State (34-24).
The Aggies one loss was on the road to Wake Forest (38-35) in the season opener.
Utah State’s offense is averaging 38.5 points per game and 533 yards of total offense.
Led by quarterback Jordan Love, the Aggies average 326 passing yards per game .
Love has completed 105-of-162 passes for 1,207 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Siaosi Mariner is Love’s favorite target through four games. The wide receiver has 22 receptions for 305 yards (13.86 avg.) and two touchdowns.
Jaylen Warren and Gerald Bright lead the rushing attack for the Aggies.
Warren has run the ball 50 times for 335 yards (6.7 avg.) and four touchdowns, while Bright has 60 attempts for 301 yards ( 5.0 avg.) and two touchdowns.
Kickoff for LSU vs Utah State will be at 11 a.m. in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 5. The game will also be televised through the SEC Network.
