LSU softball announces fall ball schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team has announced its fall schedule. The Tigers will be taking on various teams in October and November.
The games will give fans a look at the 2020 squad, which includes eight games. Two of the games will be in the Houston area at the Scrapyard Complex and the six others will be held at Tiger Park. All games at Tiger Park will have free admission.
The 2020 roster includes 17 returnees and seven freshmen. Top returners include Aliyah Andrews, Shelbi Sunseri, and Savannah Stewart. The three pitchers returning to the circle are Ali Kilponen, Maribeth Gorsuch, and Shelby Wickersham.
Below is the 2019 Fall Schedule information.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more softball and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.