Loaded gun falls out of student’s backpack at school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A loaded gun fell out of a student’s backpack.
It happened Monday morning at a Shreveport school, Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood confirmed.
The student never threatened any staffers or other students at Caddo Career & Technology Center in the 5900 block of Union Avenue, she said.
And the school resource officer, who is a sworn Shreveport police officer, immediately recovered the weapon and took the student into custody, Wood added.
There’s no immediate word on whether any charges have been filed.
KSLA News 12 has reached out to Shreveport police for further details but has yet to hear back.
