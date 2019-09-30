3 juvenile escapees from Louisiana caught in Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three juveniles, including two from Shreveport, who escaped from a central Louisiana lockup are back in custody.
And law officers recovered two guns when the teenagers were apprehended Sunday in East Texas, authorities say.
Anthony Mandigo, 14, and 15-year-old Dan’Tavious Lewis, both of Shreveport, fled from Acadiana Center for Youth at Bunkie about 8:20 p.m. Friday, according to an alert shared Saturday evening by Shreveport police and Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers.
Kendell Ledet, 16, of Carencro, escaped with them.
At the time, they were believed to be traveling in a blue 2011 Buick Regal bearing Louisiana license plate WGV626.
Authorities caught up with them about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as they were traveling down Interstate 20 in Harrison County, Texas.
They were in a vehicle stolen somewhere in Shreveport earlier Sunday, Greenwood police Sgt. George Shaul said.
Greenwood police were called upon to try to help locate and stop the vehicle as authorities were tracking it via OnStar, he said.
The vehicle fled across the state line into East Texas, where it was stopped.
Now the juveniles are being held in Harrison County pending extradition back to Louisiana, Shaul said.
Mandigo was wanted on one count each of armed robbery and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, according to the BOLO shared by the Shreveport Police Department.
Ledet was wanted on one count each of battery of a correctional employee and battery of a police officer.
And Lewis was wanted on one count each of second-degree battery, battery of a correctional employee, possession of a handgun and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
