1 infant dead, another hospitalized; authorities investigating

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following the death of one seven-month-old and the hospitalization of their twin.
Deputies got the call at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 to County Road 9 near Fouke, Arkansas.
At a home, they found a set of twins — one dead and another injured.
The living twin was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital for medical treatment.
Authorities have not released any further details at this time.
