1 infant dead, another hospitalized; authorities investigating

By KSLA Digital Team | September 30, 2019 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 11:22 AM

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following the death of one seven-month-old and the hospitalization of their twin.

Deputies got the call at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 to County Road 9 near Fouke, Arkansas.

At a home, they found a set of twins — one dead and another injured.

The living twin was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have not released any further details at this time.

