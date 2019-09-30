Independent auditor issues 27 findings in audit of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released its most recent audit for the City of Shreveport on Sept. 30.
According to the 254-page document, an independent auditor issued an opinion on 27 findings.
One finding included information about the arrest of four city employees accused of using public resources for private gain.
The Shreveport Police Department arrested an employee of the city’s Water and Sewerage Board for adjusting water bills “in order to provide free water and sewerage utilities to themselves and others,” according to the audit,
The audit also cited the arrests of three city employees accused of using city resources to "perform work on private driveways".
The audit also found issues with the city’s controls over payroll processing and payroll data. One finding also noted the City of Shreveport for incurring nearly $190,000 in penalties for filing state payroll taxes late.
To read the full audit, including the city’s response to each finding, click here.
