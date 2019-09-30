Finishing September exactly how we started

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend! For the last day of September we will finishing the month the exact same way we started the month, hot and humid. A very powerful upper level ridge is camped out over the Southeast and will not be budging anytime soon. That means mid 90s will be the norm for most of the week with very little rain chances. The ArkLaTex will have to continue to wait for fall.