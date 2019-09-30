Finishing September exactly how we started

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend! For the last day of September we will finishing the month the exact same way we started the month, hot and humid. A very powerful upper level ridge is camped out over the Southeast and will not be budging anytime soon. That means mid 90s will be the norm for most of the week with very little rain chances. The ArkLaTex will have to continue to wait for fall.
For today expect what would be considered a typical summer day for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will be rising into the mid 90s during the afternoon hours. There will be no chance for any type of heat relief across the region so make sure you have your sunglasses ready.
As we go through the rest of your work week your weather is going to in a holding pattern. High temperatures will not budge from the mid 90s until perhaps Friday meaning heat will continue to beat down on the ArkLaTex. The next real chance for rain will not come until Thursday, but even then though relief chances will be very scattered across the region.
So as finish September our weather will be almost an exact carbon copy of how the month started. As always make sure you drink plenty of water and beat the heat!
Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.