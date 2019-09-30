Dat Dog in Baton Rouge: Company opening new locations; local franchisees wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dat Dog, a New Orleans staple for hot dogs, is finally coming to Baton Rouge with new locations.
The hot dog restaurant announced Monday, Sept. 29 that the restaurant is expanding with up to two locations, as part of its southern market expansion.
Dat Dog fans got their hopes up when the company announced a Baton Rouge location was set to open in November of 2018. However, those plans had changed earlier in 2019 after Dat Dog said it would no longer open the Capital City location.
But the latest announcement will likely ignite new hope for the Capital City.
“Dat Dog is more than a restaurant. It is a place where people can relax, enjoy great food with exciting people all in a unique atmosphere,” Dat Dog CEO Paul Tuennerman. “I know that the people of Baton Rouge will embrace the Dat Dog brand and culture.”
A Dat Dog spokesperson said Monday there are no opening dates for either location yet since the restaurant company is in the preliminary stages of selecting local franchisees.
Including a franchise fee of $50,000, the total investment necessary to begin operation of a Dat Dog franchise is between $992,000 and $2,800,000.
