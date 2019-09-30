Brace for a continuing heat wave through mid work week

Happy Monday! It’s the end of September, but it feels more like the beginning of August. Highs today are back in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat indices in the mid and upper 90s and even low 100s. Partly cloudy skies will continue late afternoon. Not expecting much, if any relief from the heat by rain this afternoon and evening due to an upper level ridge of high pressure. This will be our main weather maker through much of the work week.
Not exactly how you want to start October but, Tuesday, highs are back in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies with rain chances only around 10 percent. Winds will blow out of the south around 5mph and keep humid conditions throughout the afternoon. Not much will change on Wednesday. Expect a high of 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies and low end rain chances.
By Thursday, the ridge will begin to nudge back some, and allow in better rain chances from the northwest, however, not expecting any widespread rain. Highs still sticking to the mid 90s for most areas.
Have a fantastic Monday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.