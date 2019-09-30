Brace for a continuing heat wave through mid work week

Happy Monday! It’s the end of September, but it feels more like the beginning of August. Highs today are back in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat indices in the mid and upper 90s and even low 100s. Partly cloudy skies will continue late afternoon. Not expecting much, if any relief from the heat by rain this afternoon and evening due to an upper level ridge of high pressure. This will be our main weather maker through much of the work week.