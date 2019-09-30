Bossier City Makers Fair returns on Oct. 5

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Looking to find a perfect gift?
The Bossier City Makers Fair will take place this weekend from 10 am. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Louisiana Boardwalk. The event will feature handmade goods, crafts, arts and foods from ArkLaTex artists.
The event will feature over 125 creators. Admission and parking are free.
The event will have live music and activities for the entire family. Face Painting, Bubbles, Bounce Houses, Balloons, Games, Shaved Ice, Lemonade, and Uneeda Taco Food Truck will be there.
Another set date is Oct. 20.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.