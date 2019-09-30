Bahamas-bound supplies, donations make it to Miami

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pallets of supplies headed for the Dorian-stricken islands of the Bahamas have made their way safely to Miami.
Baton Rouge firefighter Jehu Poitier has been collecting important supplies since the massive category 5 storm stalled out over his native islands, causing widespread devastation.
On Monday, Sept. 30, pallets of donations collected around Baton Rouge had made their way safely down to Miami, Florida, their last stop before being flown onto the islands.
Poitier had rented out a storage unit to keep the donations in until they were ready to be brought to those most affected by Hurricane Dorian. When he told WAFB his only remaining obstacles were to pack everything up and find a trailer to put it on, The Runnels School stepped in to help, and a trailer was donated.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.