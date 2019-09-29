Wash, Rinse, Repeat: Hot and Humid Sunday

Happy Sunday and National Coffee Day! We're closing out the last weekend in September how we started, hot and sunny. Morning activities will be accompanied by temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs are back in the low 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, it'll feel like the mid to upper 90s with a few low 100s. Winds today are out of the SE 5-10mph. Rain chances today are only around 10 percent, so we'll have to brace the heat or stay in the a/c.