Wash, Rinse, Repeat: Hot and Humid Sunday

Happy Sunday and National Coffee Day! We're closing out the last weekend in September how we started, hot and sunny. Morning activities will be accompanied by temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs are back in the low 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, it'll feel like the mid to upper 90s with a few low 100s. Winds today are out of the SE 5-10mph. Rain chances today are only around 10 percent, so we'll have to brace the heat or stay in the a/c.
Overnight, skies will clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.
Monday through Wednesday will unfortunately be hotter than the past week. Highs will be reminiscent of summertime in the mid 90s. High pressure over much of the eastern U.S. will keep temperatures near 10 degrees above average and rain chances slim to none.
By Thursday, the ridge will start to break down and allow rain to slip into the northern ArkLaTex, but so far we're not seeing any widespread rain in the ArkLaTex for the upcoming work week.
Have a wonderful weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
