Sobriety Checkpoint Sept. 30 in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop G will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Monday, Sept. 30 in Webster Parish to combat impaired driving in our area.
It will take place at an undisclosed location from approximately 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Troop G’s mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves, their passengers, or members of the public. They are asking the public to make the mature decision of designating a sober driver.
To report aggressive or impaired driving, motorists are encouraged to call *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact their local law enforcement agency.
