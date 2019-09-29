Man dies in accident at Louisiana ATV park

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB/KSLA) — Rapides Parish authorities are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident at Louisiana MudFest, CBS affiliate KALB reports.
It happened Saturday during a three-day event at the ATV park along Louisiana Highway 8 about a mile south of Colfax.
Sheriff’s deputies and EMS personnel responded to the scene, where it later was confirmed that an 18-year-old man was involved in the accident and had died, according to the Rapides Sheriff’s Office.
KALB reports it has learned that the man had been hit.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time, authorities say.
