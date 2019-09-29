Hundreds participate in Walk to Defeat ALS

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — More than 100 people participated in the mile-long Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday at Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.
Every dollar raised at the event goes toward helping local families who are affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which also is known as motor neurone disease and Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“We have so many promising things down the pipeline,” said Paula Shamsie, executive director of the Louisiana-Mississippi chapter of the ALS Association. “We just need the money for research. We need money to be able to support our pals here in the community.”
The estimated out-of-pocket cost of caring for a person with ALS is $250,000, according to the ALS Association.
Shreveport resident Brad Medlin, who is living with ALS, said it’s very important to bring awareness to this disease locally.
“What this walk is designed to do is bring awareness so we can have more support up here.”
Through donations and fundraising efforts, the Louisiana-Mississippi chapter has raised more than $10,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.