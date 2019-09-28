Weekend Forecast: Isolated wet weather, but mostly hot

On Sunday, the western half of the ArkLaTex will wake to more cloudy conditions, but a clearer start for the eastern half. Not expecting any rain Sunday morning as temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Highs are back again in the low and maybe even a few isolated mid 90s. Rain chances only arond 10%.
The beginning and mid work week is unfortunately looking hotter than the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will once again be the culprit. Because of it, highs will be in the mid 90s with rain chances slim to none. If you personally know Fall, please call and tell it come to the ArkLaTex, we'd all appreciate it.
Have a wonderful weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
