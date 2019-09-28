Vernon resident named NSU’s Lady of the Bracelet

Madeline Hensley, of the Vernon Parish village of Anacoco, was crowned Sept. 27 as Miss Northwestern–Lady of the Bracelet. (Source: Northwestern State University)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 27, 2019 at 10:33 PM CDT

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Vernon Parish resident has chosen as Miss Northwestern–Lady of the Bracelet.

Madeline Hensley, of Anacoco, was crowned Friday afternoon in Treen Auditorium at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts.

Eight candidates competed in the scholarship program, which is a preliminary for the Miss Louisiana competition.

As the winner, Hensley will receive more than $8,000 in scholarships and prizes.

The topic of the sophomore health and exercise science major’s social impact initiative was autism awareness.

Hensley is a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma, the Student Government Association, Alpha Lambda Delta honor society and Demon Volunteers in Progress. She also is an NSU Social Media Ambassador and was a freshman orientation leader.

