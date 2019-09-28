Standoff ends; 2 burglary suspects in custody

Woman recanted her claim that a gunman was holed up in the house, authorities say

Standoff ends; road reopens; deputies take 2 burglary suspects into custody
By Curtis Heyen | September 27, 2019 at 7:04 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 9:23 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A woman has recanted her claim that someone who might have a gun was holed up in a house in Caddo Parish, authorities say.

Now she and a man are suspects in a vehicle burglary.

Caddo sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at a house on Jefferson Paige Road at 1:59 p.m. Friday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

When they arrived, they noticed a car had been burglarized.

Authorities took the couple into custody.

The woman reportedly told deputies that another man was inside the house and possibly had a gun.

Authorities closed the roadway between Greenwood Road and Clim Avenue.

And a standoff involving about 16 sheriff's deputies ensued.

The confrontation ended and the roadway was reopened Friday evening after the woman, pressed during interrogation, recanted her claim.

The main point, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said, is there is no dangerous criminal on the loose and no threat to public safety.

