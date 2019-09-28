Sheriff’s office files additional aggravated sex assault of child charge on Nacogdoches man

From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office filed an additional aggravated sexual assault of a child charge on a jail inmate Friday after investigators determined that he had allegedly victimized another child.
Mark Thompson, 34, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail. With the charge that was filed Friday, he has been charged with nine counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child, second-degree felony sexual assault of a child, and a parole warrant hold.
Thompson’s collective bail amount has been set at $6.75 million.
According to a press release, the sheriff’s office originally obtained a sexual assault of a child warrant on Thompson and made the information public on Sept. 18 after he was deemed a flight risk. Less than five hours later, a Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to Thompson’s location, a motel on South Street.
Thompson was booked into the county jail on the charge. Later, NCSO investigators also charged him with eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
“During this ongoing investigation, NCSO investigators learned of a 3rd child that Thompson had victimized,” the press release stated. “A forensic interview with Harold’s House was conducted with the victim along with other supporting witness testimony.”
Before that, NCSO investigators knew of two different victims in the case. Both children are under the age of 15.
“Investigators have learned that the two primary suspects of the sexual assaults introduced these children to drugs, before assaulting them on several different occasions,” a previous press release stated. “Goodin admitted to investigators that she was aware that one of the children was being sexually assaulted and witnessed one of these events.”
The press release stated that Goodin took no action to stop the alleged sexual assaults and failed to report these crimes to authorities.
At that point, NCSO investigators developed probable cause for another arrest warrant, and they obtained it Friday, the press release stated. The arrest warrant was served on Thompson at the jail, and he has yet to be arraigned on a new charge.
Two other suspects in the case have been arrested as well. Frankie Dale Mealer, 45, and Kelli Goodin, 33, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Mealer has been charged with four counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child. The charges for Goodin include hindering apprehension of a fugitive and two counts of failure to report a felony.
Mealer’s collective bond amount has been set at $3 million, and Goodin’s total bond amount has been set at $60,000.
