Heartburn drugs sold at Walmart, Walgreens recalled over presence of probable carcinogen
By Kevin Foster | September 28, 2019 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 11:48 PM

(WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, Sept. 25 announced a nationwide recall on Ranitidine Tablets, a medication used to relieve and prevent heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain foods and beverages.

The news comes after FDA officials said on Friday, September 13 some ranitidine medications contain small amounts of a substance called N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, the same probable carcinogen that prompted a July recall of several blood pressure medications. FDA spokesman Jeremy Kahn said at the time the discovery wasn’t prompting a recall.

The impacted products include 75mg and 150mg tablets. All pack sizes and formats are being recalled.

The affected Ranitidine Hydrochloride Tablets can be identified by NDC numbers stated on the product label which are identified below:

Product Strength Pack Size NDC Number
Ranitidine tablets, USP 150mg- acid reducer (Rite Aid) 150 mg 50′s Bottle 11822-6052-1
Ranitidine tablets, USP 150mg- acid reducer (Rite Aid) 150 mg 65′s Bottle 11822-6052-2
Ranitidine tablets, USP 150mg- acid reducer (Rite Aid) 150 mg 95′s Bottle 11822-4727-3
Ranitidine tablets, USP 150mg- acid reducer (Walmart) 150 mg 65′s Bottle 49035-117-06
Ranitidine tablets, USP 150mg- acid reducer (Walmart) 150 mg 24′s Bottle 49035-100-00
Wal-Zan® 150 RANITIDINE TABLETS, USP 150 mg / ACID REDUCER (WALGREENS) 150 mg 200′s Bottle 0363-1030-07
Ranitidine tablets, USP 150 mg - acid reducer (Rite Aid) 150 mg 24′s Bottle 11822-6051-8
Ranitidine tablets, USP 150mg- acid reducer (Walmart) 150 mg 130′s Bottle 49035-100-07
Wal-Zan® 150 RANITIDINE TABLETS, USP 150 mg / ACID REDUCER (WALGREENS) 150 mg 24′s Bottle 0363-1013-02
Wal-Zan® 75 RANITIDINE TABLETS, USP 75 mg / ACID REDUCER (WALGREENS) 75 mg 30′s Bottle 0363-1029-03
Cool mint Ranitidine tablets, USP 150 mg - acid reducer (Rite Aid) 150 mg 24′s Bottle 11822-6107-4
Wal-Zan® 150 RANITIDINE TABLETS, USP 150 mg / ACID REDUCER (WALGREENS) 150 mg 65′s Bottle 0363-1030-06
Wal-Zan® 150 RANITIDINE TABLETS, USP 150 mg / ACID REDUCER (WALGREENS) 150 mg 95′s Bottle 0363-1030-09

The FDA previously said those on a prescription version of medications that include ranitidine who want to discontinue use should talk to their doctor about other treatment options.

