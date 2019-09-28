Heartburn drugs sold at Walmart, Walgreens recalled over presence of probable carcinogen

(WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, Sept. 25 announced a nationwide recall on Ranitidine Tablets, a medication used to relieve and prevent heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain foods and beverages.
The news comes after FDA officials said on Friday, September 13 some ranitidine medications contain small amounts of a substance called N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, the same probable carcinogen that prompted a July recall of several blood pressure medications. FDA spokesman Jeremy Kahn said at the time the discovery wasn’t prompting a recall.
The impacted products include 75mg and 150mg tablets. All pack sizes and formats are being recalled.
The affected Ranitidine Hydrochloride Tablets can be identified by NDC numbers stated on the product label which are identified below:
The FDA previously said those on a prescription version of medications that include ranitidine who want to discontinue use should talk to their doctor about other treatment options.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.