Enrollment at SU now over 7,000 students; leaders hope to have 20k by 2030

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has released its preliminary fall 2019 enrollment report, which shows significant gains over the last few years.
The school reports for the 2019-20 school year, it will host 7,031 students, which is a 5.1% increase in enrollment from the fall 2018 semester. The university says since fall 2016, SU has grown its enrollment by 10.6%.
“We are certainly delighted that our flagship campus is once again booming with students who are seeking a dynamic higher education experience,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University Baton Rouge. “This is a great testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, administration and staff. They have truly invested their time and knowledge in the academic progression of our students. We believe that the university is moving in a positive direction and anticipate even greater gains in the near future.”
SU says the increase in enrollment can be attributed to aggressive recruitment strategies, retention and intrusive advisement initiatives, and additional wrap-around services for students in need of increased assistance.
