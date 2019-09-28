Democrats move ahead with subpoenas, Trump impeachment

One former official said memos of Trump calls with foreign leaders had to be severely restricted after leaks in 2017. Calls with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's Vladimir Putin were among those whose distribution were kept to a minimum. The official cautioned that administrations discuss sensitive matters with both nations, and that the treatment shouldn't imply anything untoward on the call. Even some calls with US allies are also restricted due to discussions of classified topics. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the process.