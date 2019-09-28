1 dead, 3 injured following Blackhawk crash at Fort Polk training center; name of deceased released

Our hearts are heavy after learning of this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of one soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and our state. We can never fully repay these the soldiers for their brave service,” Gov. Edwards said. “The men and women of Fort Polk play a critical role in the readiness of our armed forces, and we are praying for their entire community. Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to please join their prayers to ours for the deceased soldier, those injured and their families during this difficult time.

Governor John Bel Edwards