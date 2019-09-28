50+ become U.S. citizens during unique bi-state ceremony in Texarkana

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — Friday was a day years in the making for some of the newest citizens of the United States.
More than 50 people took the citizenship oath during a very unique ceremony. It was held in two states at once.
People from 21 countries became naturalized U.S. citizens at the first-of-its kind bi-state swearing-in ceremony.
It took place right outside the federal courthouse in Texarkana divided in half for Texas and Arkansas.
Two federal judges took part in the ceremony — Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant, of the Western District of Arkansas, and District Judge Robert Schroeder, of the Eastern District of Texas.
For new citizens like Ron Latina, this was a special day. "It's a dream come true!"
It culminates a five-year effort to gain citizenship, he said.
With his wife and daughter seated a few rows behind him, Latina reflected on perhaps the biggest challenge he faced in the process.
"I don't know. (laugh) Just the waiting, just the waiting. Yeah, yeah, just the waiting."
Guest speaker was Gabe Tarr, a naturalized citizen who came to America after escaping from the Hungarian Revolution in 1956.
Organizers of Friday’s ceremony asked him to impart some wisdom to the group.
He advised them to learn how to speak English well and quickly to better integrate into society.
Tarr’s second suggestion was for them to get an education.
And, finally, he advised the new citizens to vote, calling it both a right and a responsibility.
Friday also was a big day for family members, some of whom went through the very same process to become a U.S. citizen.
“It’s very important. It’s for everything, for everything; changed my life, better everything,” Mercy Marquez said.
Then there’s newly naturalized citizen Sonya Zamora, who said she’s now lived longer in the United States than in her home country.
"I like this country; I love this country."
These new citizens join nearly 23 million other naturalized citizens in the U.S., the most ever.
